Why Is Rupert Murdoch Walking Free?

When a mob of right-wing insurrectionists tried to violently overturn the results of the 2020 election, Fox News egged them on every step of the way. Tucker Carlson, Kellyanne Conway and all those other phony lying shills spread the lie that Trump was the victor on Rupert Murdoch’s direct orders. Murdoch was afraid of losing viewers to extremist platforms even more divorced from reality than Fox News, were he to tell the truth that Biden had won the election. As if that’s an excuse!
This goddamn scheming plutocratic pest has done more than anyone else to create this swamp of lying extremism in the first place, and then he claims to be running scared from it! Rupert Murdoch, with his lies and greed, directly encouraged a violent mob to try to overturn the results of a presidential election. Why has he not been arrested for seditious conspiracy? He’s not a US citizen so he can’t be charged with actual treason. But while it is reasonable to fear the reaction of Trump’s diehard supporters should he actually be arrested for treason, as he deserves, I’m not aware of any such emotional attachment of theirs to Rupert Murdoch. So why is he not under arrest? He is responsible for what happened on January 6, 2021 more than anyone except Trump himself.
Until Murdoch himself actually faces real legal consequences, all of the supposedly serious effort to prevent ANOTHER January 6 feels like just another dog-and-pony show being staged by the ruling corporate plutocracy to fool us all.
