Why KESD Having Hard Time Filling Positions?

Any wonder why the Kingdom East School District is having a hard time filling positions?
Check their WOKENESS.
Every applicant must use SCHOOLSPRING.COM to apply for a job. From teacher to aide, from nurse to custodian, from principal to secretary.
And, you can check for yourself, EVER APPLICANT must submit an essay stating their commitment to DEI (wokeness) - here is the requirement:
This employer has requested that ALL applicants answer the following questions. It IS highly recommended that you type ANY essays IN a word processing program, save them, AND THEN paste them ON the proceeding job application page.
1. Please submit a statement of commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.
Long Essay (Answer limited TO 4000 characters, including spaces)
Would YOU apply with a requirement like that? Would YOU want your child taught in a school that requires even your CUSTODIAN, AIDE, etc to demonstrate their commitment to DEI? Certainly not for me and my kids.
