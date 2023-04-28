Why No Cost Cap, Rep. Campbell?
To the Editor:
Two weeks ago Democratic Rep. Scott Campbell went down the line with the Democratic leadership of the House to pass the Clean Heat Standard bill (S.5) to jack up your heating fuel bill to get money to subsidize somebody’s new heat pump and thereby, in the formulation of CHS designer Richard Cowart, push us toward a “cooler planet.”
He also voted against a Republican amendment to limit the inevitably higher heating fuel prices to twenty cents a gallon. It failed 43-101, with all Republicans voting Yes and all Kingdom Democrats voting No.
At the legislative breakfast March 27 Campbell he told the crowd that yes, the CHS would cause some small increase in heating fuel prices, but only three or four cents a gallon. But when Republicans tried to limit the increase to twenty cents, Campbell voted No. If the extra cost were only to be three or four cents a gallon, the twenty cents cap should have been easy to vote for.
But Campbell knows perfectly well that the heating oil price rise will have to be many times the three or four cents he told the legislative breakfast-goers to expect, and the twenty cents cap would have protected his constituents from price increases almost certain to be greater than a dollar a gallon.
There’s a cruder term to describe this shabby performance, but I’ll leave it as deliberate disinformation compounded with automatic subservience to the House Democratic leadership.
Thank you, Republicans, for making the good fight, and thank you, Reps. Dennis LaBounty and David Templeman for having the courage to stand up for their constituents and defy the climate-obsessed Democratic leadership by voting No on the bill itself.
John McClaughry
Kirby, Vt.
