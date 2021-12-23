Why Not Burkas?
To the Editor:
In response to the men who believe that women dressed in a certain way are asking to be harassed, I wonder why these men believe controlling their sexual urges is the responsibility of women and not themselves.
Why do these men have the right to decide if a woman’s apparel is appropriate or not? Why doesn’t she get to determine that for herself? Afterall, men have the right to dress themselves any way they like, so women should have the same right.
I see no difference between these men and Muslim men who mandate that women wear burkas. In both cases I see it as a power play by men to control women by mandating what clothing they should wear.
As a Christian whose baptismal vows includes upholding the dignity of every human being, I wonder what gives any human being the right to harass another human being?
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
