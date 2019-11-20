Why Not Vermont?
To the Editor:
I have just finished reading Christopher Ingraham’s delightful “If You Lived Here, You Would Be Home By Now.” As a data reporter for the Washington Post, the author came upon a nineteen-nineties project by the USDA which rated from best to ugliest, the 3,108 counties in the U.S. in terms of scenery, climate, and other amenities. He wrote a brief article about it and named the worst, which was Red Lake in northwest Minnesota. The article provoked a torrent of social media response from Minnesotans and an invitation to Ingraham, his wife Briana, and their pre-school twin boys to come see for themselves. You guessed the result. When they considered their 90 minute commute to D.C. from a Baltimore suburb, their cramped 952 sq. ft. row house with a postage stamp yard, their noisey neighbors, the crime, pollution, and alienation of urban life, they moved to Red Lake and made a go of it. Briana gave up her job with the Social Security Administration to care for the kids and to pursue personal interests. Christopher was content to do his reporting from a home office.
I am musing now and asking, if northwest Minnesota, why not Vermont? A reason to add to those above is the devastation to be predicted to be caused by climate change. Rising seas in coastal cities, California fires and parched farmland in the Southwest and southern Midwest will make Vermont an attractive alternative. During our last population push in the halcyon hippie 70s, many of us were reading about Edgar Cayce, perhaps America’s greatest psychic. In his deep trances this fundamentalist Baptist minister spoke of reincarnation, and warned repeatedly of the coming 1929 stock market crash. He also predicts that Saskatchewan and Manitoba would one day play the major role in feeding North America. It seemed improbably then, but it doesn’t any more. Our Vermont might also play some part in meeting that need.
Right now, the biggest issue in Vermont is, of course, jobs. But there are straws in the wind which indicate other possibilities down the road. I know a psychoanalyst who counsels 8 patients in other continents twice weekly, using Skype. Two are in China. Arts and crafts are experiencing an uptick. New possibilities in farming will require laborers willing to work. If you have a construction project today, you can wait a year for a qualified carpenter. We need people to care for our aging. Of course, not all people coming to Vermont will be seeking work. They may seek early retirement to avoid climate change and our social stresses.
I have one final musing. Recently this newspaper and The Chronicle had stories the same day indicating a rise in demand for land and affordable housing. In light of all of the above, that will only increase. This would be a good time to invest in Vermont real estate.
Ken Vos
Sheffield, Vermont
