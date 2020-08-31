Why Trump?
To the Editor:
What will it take for the current President’s base to leave him? Statically around 40% of the electorate support the incumbent in any election, regardless. Trump’s lawlessness, graft and cruelty is in plain view. My question is for you Trump supporter why? What policies/actions has he enacted to secure your vote?
Certainly not the economy. He inherited a robust economy from Obama, who took our economy from the edge of a cliff a breath away from total collapse to a record breaking job growth. Under Obama, 75 consecutive months of job growth with an unemployment rate around 5%, the lowest since 2007. “By the time [Trump] became president the economy had largely recovered from the Great Recession and was nearing full strength.” Obama 227K jobs per month. Trump 191K jobs per month. Joint Economy Committee report. The economy is now in shambles exacerbated by his colossal failure to address COVID-19
Certainly NOT what he has done for the military. Obama enacted 19 executive actions to support the military including: improved access to mental health, improved transition between DoD and VA for health care. Trump’s brag of choice for care was NOT his policy but was already enacted by Obama. Obama made a commitment to lower mortgage interest rates for vets and their families. Obama moved 25,000 homeless off the streets. By contrast, Trump took 7.2 billion in Pentagon funding for his border wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for. Or how about his refusal to act when the CIA reported Putin had offered bounties on U.S. service personal?
