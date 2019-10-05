Why Trump “Loves” The Less Educated
To the Editor:
With the slow passage of time during the Trump administration it has become clear why his popularity is much higher among the less educated part of the population.
Those who have not spent much time in college classrooms tend to have considerably less understanding of the delicate mechanisms of our democracy. Many of these less educated voters are more familiar with a conventional business model than with comprehending the intricacies of a democracy and see nothing unusual about the idea that “Trump is the boss so he tells everybody else how to do things.”
One of Trump’s favorite tactics is to tell people the 180-degree opposite of the truth when he knows that he is about to face criticism or is in the midst of another scandal. Less educated members of the public generally tend to spend less time studying the details of what is taking place, re less able to comprehend them and are thus more susceptible to Trump’s muddying the waters of any given discussion. Less educated people are much more likely to see those who are better informed about the downward trajectory of this country arguing vehemently about what Trump and his cronies are trying to pull off, throw up their hands and decide that they either are unable to comprehend it all or too confused to do anything but follow along with the Prez because “he’s the boss.” Let’s face it less educated people in general are much more familiar with obedience to authority than with thinking in depth about matters and drawing their own conclusions. Trump’s sound bites consisting of one word or a short phrase resonate much more frequently with those who are less educated than with people who are better trained as citizens to understand our system of checks and balances within the three branches of government. Many less educated folks believe that it is their role to obey, and consider Trump to be by definition a legitimate authority regardless of the ongoing whirlwind of ethical and legal concerns about how he took office despite losing by three million or so popular votes, how he benefited politically from illegal outside interference in his 2016 “election” through Russian generated internet “fake news,” and how Trump shows such shocking lack of concern or even support for more illegal foreign interference in the 2020 election, etc., etc.
Despite the reality that many more educated people find their way into higher income brackets that in some cases actually permit them to benefit from Trump’s economic policies that are so unfairly tilted towards the wealthy it is the more educated people who are the more alarmed about Trump’s mad dash towards dictatorship. More educated people are more easily able to comprehend the intense dangers associated with Trump Inc.’s trampling on the carefully considered intentions of the founders of this nation.
Obviously to call attention to Trump’s reliance on essentially pulling the wool over the eyes of an increasingly uneducated and apathetic public runs the risk of being regarded as an elitist. But fascists like Trump have historically relied upon their ability to manipulate and control lesser-educated segments of the population through whatever control mechanisms are at their disposal. Those of us in attendance at a fairly recent highly informative lecture at Newport’s Goodrich Library provided by a Dartmouth College Professor learned that Italian fascist dictator Mussolini had limited the education of girls to no more than third grade and boys to a maximum of fifth grade. Times haven’t changed all that much and Trump’s anti-intellectual rants are not carried out without a purpose. He is an unrelenting and extremely dangerous fascist demagogue determined to run this country’s government as though it were his own private business so as to advance his financial, legal and narrow-minded political agenda.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vermont
