Why Vote Democrat in 2020?
To the Editor:
So, I have listened to or read about the democrat presidential primary debates for the last several months – here’s what I have heard so far.
Of the various front-runners, to a person, they want to increase income taxes, change healthcare to our detriment, tax and regulate fossil fuels which will increase our cost of living on several levels, force us to give up animal protein and create open borders to allow a flood of foreign nationals to participate in our welfare and healthcare programs for free. Their supporters tell us to modify our speech to their liking (against your 1st Amendment rights), remove our ability to own a firearm (against our 2nd Amendment rights) and they are attempting an illegal coup to depose our President (disenfranchising our voting rights). If you happen to be male, pale, Christian or conservative, they blame you for every ill and wrong that has occurred over the past 300 years this country has existed. They are tearing down monuments to our past, denying history as it stands, and they are trying to rewrite biological definitions that define our species. We even have a democratic presidential candidate that wants to punish success by instituting a wealth tax – good luck with that, it’s unconstitutional. Another candidate wants to provide a universal minimum income for all – money for nothing and your kicks for free (apologies to Dire Straits for the cleaning up the lyrics). Some even want to put Vermont and many other States at a disadvantage in presidential elections by abandoning the electoral college – again, good luck with that, you’ll need 37 States to ratify that change to the constitution.
The only complaints seem to be coming from the usual suspects: the perpetually offended, the radical fringe of various special interest groups and young adults being indoctrinated by radical professors and administrators in our schools, colleges and universities – don’t even get me started on the biased main stream media (and yes, I mean from both political perspectives).
Under President Trump, my retirement account has burgeoned, my salary has increased, and I can purchase fuel for my home and truck at reasonable, stable rates. My job prospects are stellar, even being in my early 60’s. My neighbors appear to be well-employed and the unemployment rates are the lowest they’ve been in history. The only folks not working appear to be those that are either unable or unwilling to do so – we have welfare programs for the formal and we should have nothing but disdain for the latter.
Yes, there is more to be done with regards to institutionalized poverty, resolving the opioid crisis, securing our borders, addressing pressing immigration and asylum issues, insuring the cleanliness of our environment, confirming the USMCA treaty, passing the next governmental spending appropriation, funding infrastructure improvements, funding our fine military, protecting the health and welfare of our veterans, etc., but to do so, we need the Congress AND the Senate to do the people’s business rather than participate in political holy wars.
In the face of all of this, I cannot see one single reason to vote for a democrat in 2020.
Fortunately, the democrats have fielded candidates and policy proposals for 2020 that all but insure that (a) Our President will not be impeached in the Senate, (b) President Trump will be reelected in a land-slide majority in 2020 and finally (c) The Congress and Senate will return to the sensible arms of correct-thinking conservative leadership - despite the self-serving national polls,
Hopefully, my liberal/progressive friends will soon be sending in rebuttals to this letter – we need concise, open and clear public debate in our society if we are to functions as an informed citizenry. You know my positions and opinions – let’s hear your counter arguments so others can decide for themselves.
God bless our President, God bless our Representatives on both sides of the aisle and God bless the United States of America.
Respectfully Submitted,
Todd A. Leadbeater
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
