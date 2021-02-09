Why You are Poor
To the Editor:
You can fly all the “Black Lives Matter” flags, even come to a nation of where you have racial equality. You can have a 15 dollar minimum wage, parental leave at work. Everyone will be equal, equally poor that is. These are all feel good measures that will not put money in your pocket.
Your education system has let you down. They got you all worked up about Black Live Matter flags, racial equality. Equal pay for women and men?? A business person will slowly lower the mans pay to equal the woman’s pay over time and then say: ”There,are you satisfied now?” Meanwhile the education system has failed you.
You are all equal, equally poor that is.What the education system didn’t teach you is Adulthood 101 as described in my article “Choices”. All we have is a bloated education system that didn’t prepare you for the world outside. My article “Choices” is the medicine, but it is “tuff” medicine like iodine on an open wound but good for you. Newspaper says article is too long to print in a newspaper. That you would lose interest reading it. If you don’t take this medicine you will stay poor.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
