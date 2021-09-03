Wicked
To the Editor:
Well it is about time someone said what needed to be said. Public education is WICKED. You Seth King are right on . There is no shame to be taught good morals, good family values, and the love of God. Public education is WICKED.
Frances Lufkin
Benton, N. H.
