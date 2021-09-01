Wicked
To the Editor:
I do not know what the average age is of this newspaper’s readers, but I suspect most are elderly, past the point of having children in school. And if that’s true, then it’s unfortunate that what I’m about to write will not be read by my intended audience, namely parents of young children. So for you grandparents out there, if this letter resonates with you, please pass it on to your children, for the sake of your grand-children.
The public education system, which I un-lovingly refer to as government indoctrination camps, is irreparably wicked. Not just broken. Not just inefficient. Not just outdated. Wicked.
The seed of its fall from grace was planted over a century ago when it became compulsory and funded by taxation, for these two qualities are anathema to a free society. As a result all people, regardless of religious, cultural, or political affiliation, have been forced to finance the indoctrination of generations of children in godless, statist, and increasingly hedonistic curriculum.
For more than twenty-five years I have been sounding the alarm about the dumbing down of our children and it has largely fallen on deaf ears. This is largely because most people think that if the school system was good enough for them, then it’ll be good enough for their children. They’re wrong on both accounts. The school system wasn’t good enough for them and it’s even worse their children. We’ve all been dumbed down. We’re at the point now where even the teachers are embarrassingly uneducated about simple U.S. history, math, economics, or biology.
Worse still, the greatest threat to the children isn’t even what they’re not being taught, it’s what they are being taught. What you, dear reader, need to understand is that there has been a concerted effort over the last several decades to pollute the minds of our youth with increasingly marxist, anti-American, anti-family, anti-God sentiment. And it has succeeded fantastically all while parents unsuspectingly trusted their children to their enemies.
Fortunately, many parents are beginning to wake up to this fact. And they’re fighting back. But they’re losing. And the reason they’re losing is because they’re fighting on the marxist’s territory. The marxists have home-field advantage in the school boards and departments of education. And the reason for this is simple. Right thinking people do not believe in the politicization of their children’s education. And so they are not naturally inclined to run for school board or work for a faceless bureaucracy. But the marxists do believe in the politicization of education. And they pursue it was zeal.
Let this lesson not be lost on the reader. Government education is, by definition, political, and will always be politicized. It can do no other. If you do not wish your child’s curriculum to be determined by government stooges then there is only one solution. You must remove your children from government schools. Furthermore, if you do not believe the education of other people’s children should be politicized, then you must support the complete abolition of government run and taxpayer funded education, period.
There’s no use trying to fix a broken system, because the system is not broken. It is doing exactly what it is designed to do. It is perverting the knowledge, wisdom, and morality of its pupils. You can rail against critical race this and transgender that, but in the end, the wicked, the blind, the self-serving have your children in their classrooms eight hours per day, five days per week. And they will, in ways you’re not even aware of, destroy the souls of your children and turn them into violent antifa scum and mindless, obedient democrats.
Seth King
Whitefield, N. H.
