Widening the Focus
To the Editor:
There seems to be a willful tendency on the part of the news media, including your own recent article in CR7/27/22, to ignore the reality that, as in every election cycle, voters get to choose who will be Governor for the next two years. You pointed out that former Governors Howard Dean and Madeline Kunin endorsed Kitty Toll for Lieutenant Governor, but neglected to mention that Governor Dean has also endorsed Brenda Siegel to become our Governor next January.
It is the duty of journalists in a democracy to inform voters of their choices; not to make a determination that the outcome of certain elections are a foregone conclusion and thus decide to make no mention of them to readers. This year has seen both television station WPTZ and your newspaper, among others, reveal their bias in favor of re-electing Republican Phil Scott while ignoring presumptive Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Brenda Siegel. While such neglect has become an all-too-common practice in modern journalism, it does not excuse such behavior to say the least. The ability to own a television station or a newspaper is not a possibility for the same low-income people who are often severely underserved by government decision makers. Most newspapers and TV stations in this country are owned by corporations or individuals whose net worth is in the range of millions if not billions of dollars. When candidates are neglected by the media the results create a built-in advantage for the wealthier members of society. This in turn contributes to dysfunctional government, and extreme dissatisfaction and alienation of high percentages of the citizens that they are supposed to be serving.
Brenda Siegel is a citizen activist who cares very deeply for those who suffer the most within our communities; those among us whose needs are often misunderstood or overlooked. Phil Scott has used the buzz word “affordability” for years while vetoing legislation that working people could benefit from greatly so as to be able to afford to continue living here. Paid family leave, cost of living connectedness to minimum wage increases, mass transportation including in rural areas, support for public schools that benefit all students and not just those form wealthy families are issues that we should be examining the current Governor’s record closely for prior to another media inspired coronation and disregard for candidates who dare to oppose Phil Scott. I don’t believe that Phil is a mean man; simply that his perspectives seem to favor the desires of the wealthiest among us.
In a similar way, the recent article written by Dana Gray commented upon former Governors Kunin and Dean endorsing Kitty Toll for Lieutenant Governor. There was no mention made of popular two term Lieutenant Governor Zuckerman, who lost in his challenge to Phil Scott for Governor during the last election cycle. While Kitty was endorsed by the two former Democratic Governors, David Zuckerman has been endorsed by all labor unions and environmental groups. This includes the Professional Firefighters of Vermont, who praised Zuckerman for having championed legislation that outlawed the use of cancer-causing materials in uniforms worn by firefighters. David Zuckerman also saw to it that many types of cancer will be assumed to be job related for firefighters due to frequent and prolonged exposure to burning materials in building fires that are known to be loaded with all sorts of carcinogens.
It would seem that the endorsements of individual people, even former Governors, would carry far less weight than endorsements by entire labor unions or environmental organizations with hundreds and in some cases thousands of members contributing to decision making processes for their endorsements. Sometimes evaluating whether we are receiving fair minded coverage in the news media has as much to do with what we are not hearing about as well as with consideration of what is discussed.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
