Wild Words of Insurrection
To the Editor:
Protesting against illegal iniquities such as election fraud in our country is currently labeled as being “horrible, racist, extremist, terrorist vandalistic rioting”. The public is wildly, empty-headedly parroting such persecutionist George Orwell labeling and flat lies. In so doing, they have accepted wall-to-wall terroristic fear-mongering by the Maoist, censoring, new-abnormal “media” itself. This media: AP, CNN, Faux, NPR, MSNBC etc. is a CCP-infiltrated propaganda currently foisted on all. In it, statements by the right are called “domestic terrorism”, while the very same expressions, spoken by the left, are termed “peaceful”. A major instigator of the recent violent demonstrations said:
“The greatest movements that we have seen in recent history, but probably since the beginning [Lexington and Concord, Kent State] , have been born out of protests; have been born out of understanding the power of the people, to take to the streets and force their government to address what is wrong, the inequities, the inequalities, the unfairness. But also, the conscience of a government is its people, to force the government to be true to the ideals that we say we hold dear.
[About the demonstrations:] It was really a beautiful sight. Every race, age, gender, together…the commonality of spirit. And it was something that was so powerful, and I think we all have to recognize it for what it is. We have arrived at a point in this country where we should recognize that this is not just a moment. It is a movement… They’re not going to stop. This is a movement, I’m telling you, they’re not going to stop. And everyone beware. Because they are NOT GOING TO STOP! …They are not going to let up. And they SHOULD not.”
