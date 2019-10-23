Will History Repeat Itself
To the Editor:
We learned today that our troops are not being withdrawn from the Middle East, but are only retreating into Iraq, behind a line drawn with US and Kurdish blood. We are, in short, not bringing the troops home, we are just getting them out of the way as Turkish, Russian and Syrian arms clear the area of Kurds (an area the Turks say, was agreed to by Donald Trump). As we step out of the way, the forces of hell are being unleashed into the world. Former ISIS prisoners — embittered by years of Kurdish imprisonment, and committed to defeat of the west — will now be free and on the hunt.
Turkey has inherited US bases with perhaps 50 nuclear weapons inside, and we have bombed our abandoned bases to make sure their new owners don’t also inherit the remains of our military infrastructure. In the interim, as an effect of our actions, Russia is achieving some of its oldest and most desired foreign policy goals: a protective cordon sanitaire on its southern borders, continuing occupation of eastern Ukraine and Crimea (including its warm water naval port at Sevastopol), accelerated dissolution of NATO unity, strengthening of its footholds in Iran and Assad Syria, displacement of US influence and moral authority in the region, significant disruption of reliability and prices in worldwide energy markets. All of this without any direct military intervention, loss of Russian lives, or economic or political penalty to the Russians! And renewed membership in the G-7/8.
The Russians have now opened up a military supply line with Turkey (a supposed NATO ally), and achieved year round ice-free access to salt water from Sevastopol through the Dardanelles to the Mediterranean, and thence to the Atlantic. And while we are dithering and exiting, the Russians are announcing that passage on the newly freed passage from Atlantic to Pacific via the ice-free Arctic will require 45 days’ notice to Russia and a Russian escort to make the trip, an issue we need not concern ourselves because we know it depends on climate theories it is our policy to ignore. Toward the end of WWII, as Russian forces were rolling over the Germans, repaying the Germans many times over for the horrors they had endured at German hands, the Russians paused on the banks of the Vistula River, and watched while the Poles attempted to liberate their capital city from German occupation. The Germans slowed their retreat long enough to destroy Warsaw and make victims of its inhabitants. The Russians watched from the other side of the river. They did nothing. They just sat and watched from behind the safety of the river. They sat on the opposite bank and watched…and watched….and watched as the Germans sliced their way through the city, razing it to the ground and killing Poles as they travelled (Jewish Varsovians had all been murdered when the Germans liquidated the ghetto). The Poles had fought with the Allies in the skies above London during the Battle of Britain. They had fought on the Allied side at Normandy, but they were abandoned in 1944, and again at Yalta. It is of this story I am reminded when I see our troops brought—not home – but held aside so the villains can have their way with the Kurds (as the Russians had done when they gave the Germans their head). I hope we will not be obliged to watch the history of 1944 repeat itself; if we do, the act will been done with our acquiescence, and in our name.
Eugene Levine
Burke, Vermont
