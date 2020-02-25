Wilson for City Council
To the Editor:
I recommend John Wilson for Newport City Council with no hesitation. Mr. Wilson has the experience, knowledge and the guts to do what needs to be done.
During the year that I sat at the council table with Mr. Wilson, I gained even more respect for him than I had before. He listens, he considers other points of view and comes to each decision by weighing the input given rather than bringing preconceived notions. His compassion for older adults, veterans and all community members give him a lens that balances quality of life with financial impact on the city.
John Wilson has earned my strongest endorsement. Please vote Wilson on March 3 for Alderman.
