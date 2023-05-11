Windfall for Energir
To the Editor:
Reader Dennis Casey says “it is hard to take (my) argument seriously”, that the Unaffordable Heat bill just enacted over Gov. Scott’s veto creates a financial windfall for Energir, the giant Canadian energy company that owns Vermont Gas Systems and Green Mountain Power? Oh, and why is that so? According to Mr. Casey, it’s because the “five major fossil fuel companies made (he asserts) profits of $200 billion in 2022.”
The Sun appears to rise in the East, but that has nothing to do with my explanation that VGS and GMP are going to pocket an unearned benefit from a special deal built into S.5. I thought I had gone to some lengths to explain how VGS “will earn marketable PUC credits by claiming to deliver ’renewable natural gas’, almost all from upstate New York landfills and manure treatment plants”.
The actual gas from those New York sources will in fact be pushed into a westbound pipeline and sent to Detroit, Michigan, and then across Canada to Montreal, and then, mixed with far larger volumes of natural gas, down into Vermont.
This a undeniable case of a regulated public utility, VGS, working the regulatory agency and the “climate change” politicians to feather its own corporate nest. Several Vermont environmental groups, led by Vermonters for a Clean Environment, have blown the whistle on this corporate welfare scheme. I’ll be waiting to see Mr. Casey stand up and defend it.
Readers might want to ask for an explanation of this feature from the six NEK Democrats who voted to override the veto and enact S.5: Scott Campbell, Henry Pearl, Bobby Farlice-Rubio, Chip Troiano, David Templeman, and Katherine Sims. Lots of luck getting a straight answer.
John McClaughry
Kirby, Vt.
