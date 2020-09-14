Winston Curchill
To the Editor:
I am a citizen of the world since 1928, an American and a Republican.
The color of my skin, my religion and my birthplace are only incidental. My all-time favorite hero is Winston Churchill. When my President compared his actions on Covid 19 to my hero, I felt I must offer a different opinion to all the young in my town.
Early in the 1930s, when Hitler was coming to power, Churchill was a lone voice in Europe warning of the terrible danger ahead. Franklin Roosevelt was singing the same song in America. In Europe many wanted “Peace at any Price.” In America many wanted “America First”- isolationism. Both leaders were not advocating “calm”, but “wake up to the danger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.