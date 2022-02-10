Winter Carnival Play

The second day of the 1956 St. Johnsbury Academy Winter Carnival, Friday February 17, 1956, featured a production of Sabrina Fair (by playwright Samuel Taylor), a “four act comedy […] directed by Mrs. Francis Ryan and is to be presented in connection with the […] annual […] Winter Carnival.” (“Dramatic Club Play Is Carnival Feature,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. Feb. 15, 1956, at p. 5). A romantic comedy, the lead role of Sabrina was well portrayed by Kay Coburn (SJA 1956) and the role of one of the gallant suitors, young Larrabee, was capably undertaken by Clark Holland (SJA 1957), an Academy dorm student from East Corinth, Vt. SJA faculty members Victor Bixby, Marie Fardy, and Frank Ryan assisted with the production. The 8 PM production (with the admission prices of adults 75 cents and students 40 cents) was well received by the Caledonian-Record reviewer: “[A]ctors, especially amateur ones, need a good play and a good director and that is where the St. Johnsbury Academy Dramatic Club was fortunate in its production of ‘Sabrina Fair’ last evening at Fuller Hall. The play was given as a part of the annual Winter Carnival.” (“Academy Thespians Keep Plot Apace In Carnival Production,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Feb. 18, 1956, at p. 1).
Over the years, the St. Johnsbury Academy Winter Carnival has been known for a variety of athletic pursuits (hockey, skiing, skating, snowshoeing, bowling, basketball, volleyball, and floor hockey contests), culinary excesses (the pancake eating contest), the celebrated class snow sculpture contests, the King and Queen with attendants, the “Sno-Ball” dance, and dramatic presentations such as Sabrina Fair. In the earliest years, the Winter Carnival was an interscholastic athletic medley event among the Academy, St. Johnsbury Trade School, Newport High School, Groveton High School, and Lyndon Institute student-athletes. However, over time, the St. Johnsbury Academy Winter Carnival transformed into the intramural school event that has endured over the decades.
