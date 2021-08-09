With Gratitude for An Amazing Summer
To the Editor:
As another summer winds to a close and thoughts start returning to the back to school routine, I yet again find myself filled with gratitude for the many folks that make up, contribute to, and support the St. Johnsbury Academy Recreation Department. Over the last several weeks, an incredible amount of work went into pulling off a fun-filled summer for hundreds of area youth. We offered a five-week day camp program, Kamp IWannaHavFun, led by the incomparable Kathleen Higgs and her rock star counselors, as well as hiking trips, mountain biking camps, rock climbing camps, a basketball camp, soccer camp, football camp, field hockey camp, and our popular summer track and field program; in which we again were crowned state champions! Of course, prior to that, we had a fantastic youth lacrosse season led by another amazing crew of dedicated volunteers.
All of these programs were made possible by cherished partnerships with institutions like St. Johnsbury Academy, Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, Catamount Film and Arts, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, the St. Johnsbury School, the Kiwanis Pool, LINK, the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club, the Caledonia Trail Collaborative, Kingdom Trails, and the North Country Climbing Center; and the many incredible people behind those organizations; as well as a staff of coaches, officials, camp counselors, and volunteers that I am ever so grateful for. Internally, I am so grateful for the support of leadership at SJA in believing in and supporting vibrant youth programming, to the maintenance staff at SJA for cleaning up before and after camp, to our bus drivers and coaching staff, to our business office for helping things run smoothly, and of course to our summer camp staff. However, as the saying goes; It takes a village. “Kamp” just wouldn’t be the same without the Kiwanis Pool staff, the St. Johnsbury School kitchen staff, and the INCREDIBLE teaching artists, science educators, librarians, and support staff at the various institutions we partner with. A HUGE shoutout is also due to the St. Johnsbury Rotary, which organized the “March for Kamp” fundraiser that helped support scholarships for local youth to attend our programs at a free or reduced cost. We can’t thank the people that contributed to that campaign enough for making the dream of attending summer camp a reality for so many local kids.
As I stated at the beginning of this letter, I find myself again filled with gratitude. This week marks 16 years I’ve been with the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department, and I’ve never been more proud or more grateful for the many, many individuals that give back to make this community awesome. Very soon summer will fade to fall, and with it will be a whole new slate of opportunities and programs for area youth which will also be led by incredible coaches, officials, and volunteers. If you would like to help be a part of this amazing community and give back with your time and talents, please reach out to me. We are always in need.
With sincere thanks,
Joe Fox
Barnet
