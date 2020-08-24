Women and Courts in Vermont

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
If you are a woman and live in Vermont do not seek legal assistance. There is none. Your rights are limited to driving, shopping, taking care of family and…yes, you can vote. The rest is luck.
There are some displays of posters here and there for women re protection if they find themselves in an abusive situation but this is only window dressing. Women know that they will not get any legal protection. They will lose their home and safety if they complain. Why would anyone apply for ‘’Relief from Abuse’’ if the abuser is allowed back to continue the abuse or …take revenge. The statistics in Vermont are troublesome and rarely reported. Many women lose their lives and occasionally you see local TV station questioning what went wrong and why there was no way to prevent the tragedy. The answer is simple: It is acceptable. It is acceptable even if you are injured or your life is threatened on regular basis.
So, if you do not wish to belong to ‘’Stepford Wives’’ club, forget any court. Your complaint is nothing more than some ‘’female’’ discontent, stepping out of line, being nasty, unruly…not cooperating with the male rule or the abuser was not aware how badly he could injure you.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.