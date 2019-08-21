Women DO Like Trump!
To the Editor:
I attended the Trump rally in Manchester, NH, last week. What an incredible experience! There were so many great Americans in attendance and the lines were several miles long. Thousands and thousands of people were there, from all around our great nation. Among many other reasons, people were truly united by a shared love for our country and support for our veterans and police officers. One of my favorite highlights from the event was when my boyfriend turned and looked at me and said “Wow! I think there are more women here than men.” I am so glad that he got to see for himself that despite what the media says, women really do like Trump!
Molly Greaves
Danville, Vermont
