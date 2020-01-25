Women’s March
To the Editor:
I read the article on “women’s march”. It was a great show of democracy, but to me it fell short.
Not a single word about helping the poor and homeless, not a word how to prevent people from getting in this situation, or if one is in this situation how to get out of it. We need both men and women get together, figure out what to do, get a consensus, get together, men, women, people of all political beliefs. Then have a big March.
This is Ron Pal, appreciate your support.
