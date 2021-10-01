Womens’ Role
To the Editor:
Did you know the lives of most women in ancient societies centered around their households? In the Greek city/state of Athens, from about 500 to 300 B.C., women raised children and managed the spinning,weaving and cooking; wealthy women supervised slaves in these tasks, but did some of the work themselves. Respectable Athenian women seldom left their homes, as only men could purchase goods or engage in soldiering, lawmaking and public speaking (not like today)! The societies of ancient Egypt, and of the Greek city/state of Sparta were in rare contrast, as both Egyptian and Spartan women could own property and engage in business.
In ancient Rome, as in Athens, women’s primary role was to manage household affairs, not to hold public office. Although men dominated as head of the household, Romans developed a system of government based on the authority and leadership of a “noble” class, which included not only statesmen and military leaders, but also “matrons” (married women) of leading Roman families, such as the Roman Matron, Cornelia, who lived during the 100’s B.C., achieving fame and respect for her managerial skill, patriotism and good works. In time, such women gained greater control over their property and over marriage decisions but could not vote or hold public office.
During the Middle Ages, beginning in A.D. 400’s, and lasting about 1,000 years, the medieval noble women, like the Roman matrons, managed large households and supervised servants, oversaw gardens, attended to clothing and furnishings and entertained guests; other women worked as cooks, and servants, or in the pastures and fields of large estates. However, two new roles appeared during the Middle Ages - the nun and the woman active in trade, either as an artisan, or as a merchant. Convents offered primarily upper-class women an alternative to marriage and provided education, spiritual development and control over extensive land. Beginning in the 1200’s, women found increasing opportunities for independence as artisans and merchants in the medieval cities of England, France, Germany and other western European lands.
The Renaissance from the 1300’s to about 1600, brought a significant intellectual movement, called “Humanism,” which stressed the importance of human beings and the nature and place in the universe. Some humanists questioned certain traditional ideas about women, and favored better education and a more responsible family role for women.
The Reformation, the religious movement of the 1950’s, giving rise to Protestantism, also encouraged a reassessment of women’s roles, as leaders permitted ministers to marry, and began picturing marriage as a mutual relationship of spiritually equal partners, and Protestants began to view marriage and divorce as matters of individual choice rather than the fulfillment of obligations to such authorities as parents and the church.
The Age of Reason, another period of great intellectual activity, swept Europe in the 1600’s and 1700’s, during which educated women participated in intellectual and political debates. Gatherings, called “salons,” promoted conversation and discussion among learned men and women, widening these women’s view of society, and their possible roles in it. Women’s roles as workers expanded during the Age of Reason, in Europe and the American colonies, women worked as innkeepers, landowners, midwives, printers, servants, teachers and textile workers, but rural occupations continued to employ the largest group of female and male workers as laborers on large farms and in their own small gardens and cottages. Both rural and urban women engaged in knitting, sewing and other home industries that made crucial contributions to household income. During the late 1700’s and early 1800’s, the new intellectual atmosphere helped justify women’s rights to full citizenship and in the American colonies, the Revolutionary war of 1775 to 1783, fought in the name of liberty and equality, raised the hopes of some women, as they supported the war with their sewing and farming, by boycotting British goods and engaging in other forms of protest. Although the revolution did not increase women’s rights, the conflict gave new prominence to the idea of equality.
The Industrial Revolution moved men’s, women’s and children’s work out of the home and into factories, which offered working-class women an opportunity to earn wages, although their husbands legally controlled the wife’s earnings. With the separation of work and home, women lost a sense of useful involvement in productive work and became regarded as “ladies,” whose place was in the home, while husbands provided the family income, causing these women to turn to needlework and craftwork and to religious and charitable activities as well.
Before women’s movements for equality emerged, women began to form many kinds of groups based on common interests. In the United States, women formed temperance societies, which campaigned to abolish alcoholic beverages and missionary societies that supported the spread of Christianity. Two major types of women’s movements gradually developed into “social,” or “domestic” movements, and the “equal rights” feminists groups. The women’s social movement carried out religious, charitable and social activities; the equal rights feminists worked to remove educational and political barriers and to change women’s roles.
In 1848, social reformers, Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, organized the first women’s rights convention in the United States, in Seneca Falls, New York, adopting a Declaration of Sentiments, which called for women to receive “all the rights and privileges which belong to them as citizens of the United States.” National women’s rights conventions met almost every year from 1850 to the onset of the Civil War in 1861, discussing the rights of women regarding divorce, guardianship of children, property control, voting and other concerns.
The issue of “suffrage” (the right to vote) became increasingly important to women during the 1800’s in the United States, the cause of women’s suffrage was championed by two key organizations, The National Women’s Suffrage Association and The American Women’s Suffrage Association. Elizabeth C. Stanton and women’s rights leader Susan B. Anthony led the N.W.S.A., Lucy Stone, her husband Henry Blackwell and other reformers formed the A.W.S.A., the two organizations joining together, forming the National American Women’s Suffrage Association to hold conventions, wage stat-by-state campaigns and distributing literature to win support for their cause of women suffrage. New methods of campaigning, used by British women suffragists, especially parades and outdoor speeches, spurred the American drive for suffrage, and support from both social and equal rights women’s movements did prove necessary to the final suffrage victory. Temperance organizations, missionary societies and progressive reformers joined in the effort of final suffrage, which resulted in the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote in 1920.
After gaining the right to vote, other issues were still left to resolve. Although the distribution of birth control information was illegal in the United States, a number of social reformers supported birth control as a way to relieve poverty. Margaret Sanger, a trained nurse, led the birth control movement in the U.S., and by the late 1920’s, her work had helped make it possible for doctors to give out birth control legally. A greater issue not fully solved is workplace inequality of pay, opportunity for advancement and job status, although few great strides toward it have been accomplished. The possibility (or probability) of the top job in these United States going to a woman is the question now.
At the behest of Representative Bella Abzug (Democrat from New York) in 1971, the U.S. Congress designated August 26th as “Women’s Equality Day,” commemorating the 1920 date of passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the culmination of a massive, peaceful civil rights movement by women beginning back in 1848, at the first women’s rights convention in Seneca, Falls, New York. Happy Women’s Equality Day!
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.