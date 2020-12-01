Won’t Take Vaccine
To the Editor:
I’d like to share some of the reasons why I have no intention of getting any COVID-19 vaccine.
First, in order for me to be sold on any vaccine three criteria need to be met. I need to be convinced that the vaccine is necessary, safe, and effective. You’ll notice how we often hear about a vaccine’s safety and efficacy, but never talk about its necessity. It is assumed in the public discourse. But nobody has ever convinced me, personally, that it is necessary. For my age and general health group, the mortality rate of COVID-19 is roughly one in one hundred thousand. Historically, I have a greater chance of having adverse reactions to a vaccine than I do from COVID-19. And if you don’t believe me, I’ll offer you some homework. Do an internet search about the 1976 swine flu outbreak, where the government rushed a vaccine that caused more death and suffering than the swine flu itself. Simply put, no vaccine is risk free and anybody telling you otherwise is either lying to you or horribly ill-informed.
Second, the rushed nature of the vaccine means that the vaccine cannot be proven to be safe. Many lay people falsely assume that any adverse reactions to a vaccine would present themselves within days or weeks. But it is entirely possible that it could take months or years for negative side-effects to be discovered. Normal vaccine candidates take years of testing before deployed en masse. This time delay allows early recipients of the vaccine years to develop ailments from said vaccine. These COVID-19 vaccine trials, however, are only being given mere weeks between first test subjects and deployment to the general population.
