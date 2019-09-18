Wonky Spending Priorities
To the Editor:
Let’s see, we can’t afford to fix the pavement on RT 2 going to Montpelier because there are no road funds available for the next two years. We can’t find funding for meals programs in support of the 3Squares program when the federal government changes the rules. We are at risk of closing one or more state university campuses because the Legislature fails to provide adequate funding for in-state scholars. The NEK struggles to provide adequate shelter for the county’s homeless population because there aren’t State funds to support this need.
Yet, we can find funds on a moment’s notice to prop up Planned Parenthood (a private organization) to support their “health programs for women” that basically translates into indirect abortion service support. We have no problem finding funds to sponsor more “climate studies” so the Legislature can continue to virtue signal their compliance to the Climate Change gurus. We can find money to house Vermont prisoners out-of-state state while empty beds exist in Chittenden county. We can find funds for every pet liberal/progressive program devised, but the basic needs of the poor, the elderly, the veterans and the working citizen go wanting.
To the Vermont State Legislature: You need to start getting your priorities straight and take care of the citizens and not your pet projects. Don’t fall back on the canard that it’s all Trump’s fault – he doesn’t control the budget and spending priorities in Vermont – you do. Some of us (but unfortunately not enough of us) will remember the next time we vote.
Folks, to quote the King – we need “a little less conversation and a lot more action” here. Call your representatives and tell them to support budget initiatives that work for the citizens and not some small, loud special interest group that wants to kill the unborn or take money from your pockets in the form of a carbon tax.
It doesn’t matter if you lean to the left or the right – it’s important that we support programs that take care of OUR priorities and needs. Killing the unborn and working toward a carbon tax that will do nothing but take more money from your pockets isn’t in your best interest.
Respectfully Submitted,
Todd Leadbeater
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
