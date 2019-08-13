Wood Biomass Veto
To the Editor:
It’s decision time for the wood biomass industry in New Hampshire.
“It would cost New Hampshire ratepayers approximately $20 million a year over the next three years, on top of the existing subsidies these plants already receive.” said Gov. Chris Sununu as a reason why he vetoed the legislation.
Despite the protestations of the wood biomass industry of their major economic presence throughout the North Country, the industry still hasn’t answered fundamental questions about the substantive need for these state subsidies and more importantly, when they could end.
New Hampshire can’t afford to subsidize the higher cost of wood biomass especially at a time of budget deficits, rising local property taxes all over a state that still isn’t fixing it’s growing list of red list structurally deficient bridges or building needed elementary schools.
Speaker Steve Shurtleff believes the upcoming legislative vote to override the veto of House Bill 183 “will be close.” It shouldn’t be. Unless the wood biomass industry can come up with a powerful and well-explained reason for these state subsidies they shouldn’t exist at all.
Steven J. Connolly
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
