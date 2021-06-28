Woodville Road Money
To the Editor:
Governor Sununu has just signed the NH budget which means the SB26 “Road Money” bill is now law. SB26 eliminated the mandate that Haverhill taxpayers fund the Woodsville Fire District Highway Department. Below, I will be describing a 2019 email that is a perfect example of why SB26 was necessary. It involves the Interim Town Manager at the time, Glenn English, and Woodsville Fire District (WFD) Commissioners, Dick Guy, Paul Kidder and Steve Wheeler. A copy of this email was included in documentation provided in response to a 91-a Public Records request made by Susan Olson who had been hired by Grafton County to investigate Woodsville Water & Light.
February 11, 2019 Glenn English, Interim Town Manager email to WFD Commission Chair, Dick Guy:
“We have added about $17,000 to the “Road Money” line in the 2019 budget. Please let me know if you wish to pursue a reconciliation of the 2018 budget, as well.”
February 12, 2019 Richard Guy, WFD Commission Chair, responded and forwarded to Paul Kidder & Steve Wheeler:
“My vote would be to leave it alone for last year. We ended up with more than we started with and I don’t need to rattle the cage on road funding.”
February 12, 2019, Paul Kidder, WFD Commissioner, responded:
“Works for me.”
February 12, 2019, Steve Wheeler, WFD Commissioner, responded:
“OK by me.”
What is wrong with this email? Let me count the ways.
First of all, the 3 commissioners listed above were communicating via email, when meetings have to be announced to the public beforehand.
Then, they’re not only communicating, but they’re voting outside a publicly warned meeting.
RSA 91-a requires that if a quorum of any public board meets, speaks, votes, it must be done in a publicly warned open meeting
Now on to Dick Guy’s response to ITM English’s email:
He “votes” to “leave it alone for last year”. “We ended up with more than we started with”. He is admitting there were lapsed “road money” funds. This means they didn’t use all the road money they appropriated from the Town of Haverhill. Lapsed (unused) funds must be returned to the Town of Haverhill and “Road money” can only be used for road expenses and not filtered to other areas in the WFD.
ITM English is adding more money to the 2019 Budget for them, even offering to try to get them some from the previous year. But Dick Guy “votes” to “leave it alone for last year”. He doesn’t “need to rattle the cage on road funding.” Oh my no, wouldn’t want to be calling any unnecessary attention to the road funding, which your commission is illegally retaining lapsed funds from. And why is ITM English not demanding return of lapsed funds, as was his duty as ITM? Instead, offering them more?
The two other players in this email, Paul Kidder and Steve Wheeler, are just 2 more examples of those who swear to no wrongdoing, yet follow along with the Good Ole Boy (GOB) party line and nod their heads when instructed.
-The described email is about as clear as you can get as to why SB26 was necessary. WFD has been able to get road money from the Town of Haverhill for many years without having to reconcile it’s use and have retained lapsed funds.
I’m heartsick over the divide in our town which is being perpetuated by the GOB’s who continue to throw fuel on the fire as they think it enables them to maintain their cover.
Please Haverhill residents, open your eyes to what’s been going on for more years than any of us can imagine. WE can not allow this to continue.
(If you’d like a copy of the email, find me on Facebook. The papers wouldn’t print it without charging me for the space!)
Marilyn Blaisdell
North Haverhill, N. H.
