Words That Divide
To the Editor:
Yesterday I complimented Lynn Wurzburg, who I recognize as someone with a different perspective on politics from mine, for her genuine attempt to bridge the divide in current civil discourse with her guest opinion piece in the Caledonian-Record. Today I’d like to take note of another essay, this one authored by Bill Coleman (another person I recognize as someone with a liberal perspective) for his letter to the editor in the December 14th edition of this same paper.
Mr. Coleman chastises the chair and vice chair of the Vermont Republican Party, Deb Billado and Deb Bucknam respectively, suggesting their action/inaction regarding things he disagreed with in the Trump presidency made them (in his mind) criminals.
Mr. Coleman, I’ve been pretty quick to call it as I see it with respect to members of my party when I take issue with a direction they are taking. That includes the three mentioned in the previous paragraph. I’ve also never hesitated to defend my position as a Republican with folks who contribute to these pages like Marion Mohri, who also disagrees with Republican politics. But your letter does not serve to bridge any divide. Your letter is not civil discourse. It is the kind of thing that only fuels the anger of folks in my party who will respond in kind. How is your calling people “pro-dictatorship fascists” or Hillary’s lumping them into a “basket of deplorables” any different from those on the other side calling your side “libtards” or “DemocRATS?” All these terms may be authorized by the First Amendment, but they only result in a country remaining divided.
