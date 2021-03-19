Work
To the Editor:
The letters from Anna Forbes and Wayne Dyer caught my attention printed on March 11, 2021. I agree with them.
I recently came across a couple of letters written and published by The Caledonian-Record years ago. I don’t know the peners, but the messages are very clear and in many ways relate to today. The paper has become very yellowed but readable so I am transferring those words.
First letter.
Go to work and save $$.
If you are poor - work.
If you are rich - continue to work.
If you are happy - keep right on working.
Idleness gives you room for doubts and fears.
If disappointments come - work.
If sorrow overwhelms you and loved ones seem not true - work.
When faith falters and reason fails - just work.
When dreams are shattered and hope seems dead - work.
Work as if your life was in peril. It really is.
Whatever happens or matters - work.
Work faithfully - work with faith.
Work is the greatest material remedy available.
Work will cure both mental and physical afflications.
“From the silent partner.”
Second letter.
Only in America
“He drove his German car made of Swedish steel and interior of Argentine leather to a gasoline station, where he filled up with Arab oil shipped in a Liberian tanker and bought two French tires, composed of rubber from Sri Lanka.
“At home, he dropped his Moroccan briefcase, hung up his Scottish tweed wool coat, removed is Italian shoes and Egyptian cotton shirt, then donned a Hong Kong robe and matching slippers from Tai Wan.
“More comfortable now, he poured a cup of hot Brazilian coffee into an English coffee mug, set a Mexican place mat on an Irish linen tablecloth, atop a Danish table varnished with linseed oil from India. Then he filled his Austrian pipe with Turkish tobacco, lit it, and picked up a Japanese ballpoint pen with which he wrote a letter to his congressman demanding to know why the United States has an unfavorable balance of trade.”
Hope you enjoyed a bit of the past.
Claire Shatney
Lyndonville, Vt.
