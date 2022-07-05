Worker Problems
To the Editor:
In the June 28th Caledonian-Record, a Northeast kingdom maple business, Sweet Tree Holdings, wants to use up to 26 international labor migrant workers and house them at a former St. Johnsbury manufacturing building. They will be responsible for the men, there will also be local economic benefits as the men will buy things and also send money home to their families. The employment opportunities for these workers motivates them to work hard and not cause trouble, stated chief operations officer Joe Russo.
Now open your minds, cut some red tape (and the politics), St. Johnsbury has a 112-bed work camp, also some transitional housing. Nothing against the migrant workers (they need work also) but using the benefits stated by Joe Russo, that 20-26 men could come from the corrections work camp. They could pay back child support, and restitution owed and help support their local families and keep the money locally, plus what do we know about the migrant workers? The ones here we know their history. The average cost is $50,000 annually to house inmates.
There are workforce issues everywhere. The newspaper recently wrote Stahler Furniture is closing locally, nursing homes locally are desperate for kitchen help, caregivers etc. If you have a parent, grandparent, sibling, friend, etc., you better check on them frequently in these facilities. When they’re short-staffed it affects your loves ones, both the residents and the staff.
Many of these jobs offer on-the-job training, and education at no expense to the employees. Government agencies (state and federal) are aware but very little is being done to correct the many issues.
It’s an election year, tell them actions speak louder than words. At a time like this, we need to think outside the box like we used to do. Instead of politicians blaming each other from all sides how about doing the job they were hired to do or fire them (elect new officials that will do something!) Why should politicians have more rights than the people that hired them? There used to be laws against price gouging-look at your oil companies or drug companies for instance-record profits. The rich get richer and the poor and middle class get poorer.
We used to be an independent country, now we are dependent on other countries for much of our oil, food, medical supplies, etc. Doesn’t that worry you?
Let’s all work together peacefully and help solve some of these issues, one step at a time, instead of saying we can’t fight city hall/government.
Do you enjoy seeing on the news that crops are rotting due to a lack of workers while food prices soar, production decreases, businesses keep closing, and supply chains are in trouble.
These are not perfect ideas but an idea to start getting our state, cities and nation back to “normal.”
The government will talk the talk but waste time and money instead of acting to fix these things. In the time they are talking we are losing more, so let’s work together peacefully and once again become an independent, productive, more self reliant and proud nation.
Let’s bring back culinary arts programs, work/train in local nursing homes, etc., help people learn a trade and at the same time, help staffing at local facilities. There’s also a great need for volunteers everywhere.
Let’s start today, if everyone works together we can improve all of our lives, our towns, state and country. Write your own letter to the editor with positive ideas or talk/write to your politicians.
Louise Buck
Larry Somers
Barnet, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.