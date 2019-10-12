Workforce Housing
To the Editor:
Just in time for the next election cycle Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is proposing legislation to somehow improve life in New Hampshire.
It’s called the Rural Housing Preservation Act which, “provides rural housing vouchers” and, “creates a 75% federal tax credit when the property is sold to a resident-owned cooperative.”
Vouchers and subsidized housing where does this lead?
Affordable housing is and continues to be an issue in the North Country and all across the Granite State, and it’s only getting worse just like the foundation under it. New Hampshire has lost most of it’s manufacturing base and more recently, wood biomass. These local jobs haven’t been replaced, the state economy is contracting instead of expanding. No local jobs mean no local housing.
I’d question whether this Sen. Shaheen subsidies and socialism bill will accomplish anything but to exacerbate a New Hampshire housing problem and make it much worse.
Steven J. Connolly
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.