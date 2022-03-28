Worse Than Ruthless Dictators

In Eddie Garcia’s LTE, “The Ghouls of Gun Control,” he wrote, “…the gun control ghouls dance upon the graves of murdered children to advance the goal of civilian disarmament that they have always had.” In his LTE, “Of Smoke Enemas And Snake Oil,” he wrote, “I have long said that three of the lowest forms of life on this planet are child molesters, crack smokers, and gun control advocates.”
Eddie believes that those who advocate for stricter gun laws have “civilian disarmament” as a goal. That is so far from the truth that it’s absolutely ridiculous. Ghouls are legendary evil beings that rob graves and feed on corpses. Apparently Eddie believes anyone who has the temerity to suggest that perhaps there’s a way to reduce the number of gun-inflicted deaths and injuries is evil to his/her core.
In his second statement, he’s telling readers that those who want to reduce gun deaths and injuries by enacting stricter guns laws are among the worst people on earth. Worse than mass murderers, rapists, ruthless dictators, mafia bosses, spouse beaters and cold-blooded killers…the list goes on.
The Second Amendment to the US Constitution and Article 16 of the Vermont Constitution are quite clear, as Eddie frequently reminds us. We have the “right to bear arms” for “defense.” Because Eddie is so adamant in his beliefs, perhaps he’d be willing to share his legal expertise with the rest of us. Eddie, can you define “arms” and “defense” for us?
“Arms” includes chemical, biological and nuclear “arms.” Does the Second Amendment give individuals the right to possess these arms? “Defense” is a bit more precise. We have the right to bear arms for defense. Again, I wonder if Eddie could share his legal expertise with the rest of us. What exactly is a “defensive” weapon?
Republicans are enacting voter restrictions like there’s no tomorrow. But gun restrictions are a bridge too far for many Republicans. Apparently not all Constitutional Amendments are created equal. How sad!
