Wouldn’t This be Nice?
To the Editor:
Let me draw you a picture… ready? Try to visualize Uncle Sam, all dressed out with his red, white and blue outfit on, including top hat. He is rolling up his shirtsleeves, while staring at the Donkey and the Elephant. (Representing 2 parties) The elephant and donkey are scowling at each other… got that so far????
Now,,,, Uncle Sam, as he is rolling up his sleeves, is saying to the two animals: I DON’T CARE WHO’S FAULT IT IS,,, CLEAN UP THIS DAMN MESS
Wouldn’t it be nice if that would take place and both sides comply??
