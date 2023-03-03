Write-in Campaign in Jefferson

My name is Andrea Gendron & you may know me as Andi from The Jefferson Inn. I would like to take a moment of your time and introduce myself. I moved here to Jefferson NH in April of 2019 when my mom purchased The Jefferson Inn. I work there as the Manager.
I love my new hometown! Since we have been here—-I have joined the Jefferson Historical Society serving as secretary. I was also secretary to the Cohos Trail Association, and I am a proud member of the Jefferson Festival Committee. I want to be more involved and get to know my fellow Jeffersonians!
I am running a write in campaign for the Town Clerk position that is up for re-election this year. I believe that in this position I will get to know more of my fellow Jeffersonians as well as having a chance to be a real part of my new hometown. I believe that building relationships is key for a strong community, and as strong as our community is now, it can always be stronger! I want to be a part of facilitating communal growth by helping to connect neighbor to neighbor. I believe the town clerk of Jefferson is an important role and I want to help the community by serving its people.
My work experience is varied having served in a dynamic office environment in fields including non-profit agencies, medical offices, private sector, and in hospitality as a night auditor. Each of these jobs has prepared me for the Town Clerk position where I will be responsible for maintaining official records and vital statistics for the town of Jefferson. It will be my responsibility to report to not only the Board of Selectmen, and town Treasurer, but also on a state level to the NH Department of Motor Vehicles and the Bureau of Vital Statistics. Although I do not yet have experience with the elections process, I am excited to learn and be a part of the process here in the town of Jefferson as our new Town Clerk.
I thank you for your time invested in reading my introduction, and I look forward to meeting you and working with you in the future. Please consider me as a write in vote this year for Town Clerk of Jefferson during the town elections being held on March 14, 2023.
