Write-in Debra Davidson

Hello friends. My name is Debra Davidson, and I hope to represent your district of Barnet, Waterford, and Ryegate as a state representative next year.
I was born in St. Albans, Vermont, in September of 1957 and grew up in St. Johnsbury in foster care for most of my youth. I graduated from St.Johnsbury Academy and later attended a U- Mass course in Tobacco Counseling .
I have worked in Customer Service for about 30 years. I then went on to do Tobacco Counseling in the St Johnsbury area. I also worked in Respite with individuals with special needs. I deeply care about people and wish everyone the best. I am family oriented, not just in my immediate family but in others. I am known as Mom and Aunt Debi to many extended families and my own. I have learned to love and care about people who touched my life in one way or the other.
Serving the public is a passion of mine, which makes me greatly interested in being a voice for the people of my communities. This will hopefully be the start of a new journey for me. Though new to this, I will try my best and always listen to my constituents. After all, this is you that would elect me as your representative.
The primary is on August 9th, and I am running as a write-in for the republican party. I would greatly appreciate any folks in my district who would write me in on the ballot. Also, feel free to send me an email if you have any questions for me.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.