Write-in Duval
To the Editor:
I’d like to ask Dalton voters to support the write-in candidacy of Ruth Duval for “Trustee Of Trust Funds 1-Year”.
Ruth is a 20-year resident of Dalton who is well known for her honesty and outstanding reputation as someone you can count on to get the job done. I cannot say the same for her opposition, Vanessa “Cardillo”, as many in Dalton have come to know her as “Vanessa Hines”, partner of Douglas Ingerson, Jr., the Dalton resident who appears to be all too willing to sell his land to a garbage corporation with plans for a 180-acre landfill next to Forest Lake.
Aside from an apparent lack of regard for the well-being of their immediate neighbors as well as the future of the entire North Country, both Ingerson and Hines sit on the Dalton Conservation Commission. I am not sure why Vanessa Hines Cardillo wants to be a Trustee of Trusts Funds for the Town of Dalton, and I do not understand the reasoning for running under an alias, perhaps to mislead voters into thinking she is someone else? Regardless, I do feel that she lacks the character and integrity needed to fill this position.
