Wrong Decisions
To the Editor:
To the citizens of Dalton,
Over the past 9 months, the select board of Dalton felt it was in the best interest of our town to send our landfill debris to the Mt. Carberry landfill located in Berlin, NH. At the time they claimed that this was for environmental and cost savings reasons. Let’s look at the facts:
1). Since switching to Mt. Carberry the transfer station is recycling less since the landfill does not separate out light paper, newspapers, or magazines.
2). We are now shipping our trash two and half times farther than we have in the past which results in burning two and a half times the amount of fossil fuels.
3). Since our town’s Chief Petty Officer decided to take it upon himself to report a citizen for returning aluminum cans to Vermont, we have lost a revenue stream at the transfer station. And finally
4). When comparing the cost of disposing of our trash at NCES from June to September 2019 to the cost of disposing our trash at Mt. Carberry from June to September 2020, it cost us approximately $2,000 more to ship our trash to Berlin.
Where is our environmentalist and accountant now? Stay tuned.
Scott Kleinschrodt
Dalton, N. H.
