Yanks
To the Editor:
The NY Yanks turned into the Bronx Bummers and blew it to the second lowest payroll in major league baseball, the Rays. $72 mill compared to Yanks $254 mill.
The Bronx Bombers went POOF! Cole and Chapman got tattooed by some kids who went downtown with homers. The Mouse that Roared. Elimination baby! Boonie looked shocked and bewildered, while Cashman is freaking out some where in South Bronx near he East River. This was a total choke job!
See you next season if there is one. So long Yankees!
