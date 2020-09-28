Yard Signs Don’t Vote

To the Editor:

Every two years come September Democrats and Republicans alike demonstrate for all to see, who they support in November’s election by placing a yard sign on their lawn. Many put them in places of visibility on roadsides for others to see. And yet, I have never seen a yard sign on the voter registry.

We all have differing opinions about the candidates. We often have heated discussions about the values and qualities of the candidates. Still, I have never had an argument with a yard sign.

Now I know there have been vandalism and theft by both sides. That is just silly and does not change anything because yard signs will never stand in line at the polls.

