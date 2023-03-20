Yemen War Powers Resolution
To the Editor:
Bernie and Welch, keep pushing for the Yemen War Powers Resolution.
It pains me to write, again, that the USA still fuels the Saudi/UAE war machine, enabling its attacks on Yemen. Come March, we’ll mark eight full years. Eight years of unconstitutional American military involvement in Yemeni starvation and destruction, while legislators, activists, more than 100 organizations in this country and 300 others worldwide demand an end to this illegal war.
Yemen is not even America’s enemy. Yet we’ve helped the Saudis subject them to over 25,000 air raids. Three-fourths of Yemen’s people need humanitarian aid. How many more years should we starve these poor souls?
The Yemen War Powers Resolution (WPR) continues to be the best vehicle to stop U.S. complicity in “Saudi Arabia’s brutal offensive,” states the Friends Committee on National Legislation. Our own Senator Sanders has been in the forefront of this push through the years. He was about to take the next steps toward a WPR vote in the Senate in December. The Biden administration shut him down.
Though not finalized, activity around two previous versions of the WPR “produced tangible results in the lives of millions of Yemenis,” the Friends Committee reports. Military activity and attacks were reduced. Dynamics as the latest bipartisan WPR effort progresses have had similar effects, including negotiations and truces.
Yes, the Saudi bombings have paused for 10 months; this is thanks, in part, to U.S. antiwar mobilizing. But there is currently no way to hold the Saudis accountable when they begin again. There is no way to hold this administration accountable either. On the campaign trail and on his first day in office, President Biden vowed to stop American support. He has not done so. He and Congress have an opportunity to change that, right now.
With heartfelt gratitude to Bernie for his conscientious, persistent leadership and to Sen. Peter Welch for his actions, they need to keep pushing! Vermont is key: Bernie has been the face of this effort in Congress.
On March 1, Vermont will rally again as part of this year’s national protest for Yemen, backed by more than 70 organizations. Demands include: that Congress pass a War Powers Resolution now, stop weapons sales to Saudi Arabia/UAE and that the blockade is lifted to fully open airports and seaports.
Here in our brave little state, we encourage Senators Sanders and Welch to bring the WPR fully to the floor for a vote. To gather in the legislators who were first on board years ago; to win over more. Out here, activists continue to inform those legislators.
We strongly urge the Biden administration to work with Bernie on ending U.S. complicity in Yemen.
And we appeal to legislators across the country to champion this work. Many of Biden’s now-senior officials have worked to end this war and America’s abetment. It’s time for Congress to once and for all end U.S. collusion.
A hashtag and a protest chant declare “Yemen can’t wait.” Yemen truly can’t wait any longer.
MaryDiane Baker
Brattleboro, Vt.
Volunteer Action Corps VT Organizer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.