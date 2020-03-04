Yes on Article 5
To the Editor:
To Littleton Taxpayers please Vote Yes on Article 5 on March 10th. The passage of the Article will authorize a water quality study of Partridge Lake.
The passage of Article 5 will have No Tax Impact. The purpose of the study is to determine a remediation plan to treat the high levels of phosphorous in the lake. The NH Department of Environmental Services has prioritized Partridge Lake as one of the top three lakes in the state that need to be studied for remediation (the cost of which will be borne by the Clean Water Act Section 319).
The study and remediation will protect the future use of the state owned lake, protect property values and the localized tax base. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/partridge.lake.
