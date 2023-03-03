Yes, On Article 10
To the Editor:
Updated: March 4, 2023 @ 5:04 pm
Yes, On Article 10
To the Editor:
Hopefully everyone voting on March 14th will vote YES on Article 10, the collective bargaining agreement between the Littleton Select Board and the Littleton Fire/Rescue (LFR) negotiating committee. As affects all employers, having LFR maintain some semblance of stability in its personnel recruitment and retention efforts within this tight regional labor market reinforces the service quality expected and rendered when called upon. Supporting this four-year negotiated agreement helps provide that stability as well as enhancing staff morale, keeping LFR competitive in recruitment when vacancies do occur, and consequently remaining able to maintain a fully staffed fire/rescue service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, while other communities in the region are struggling to provide adequate coverage.
All municipal employees deserve our thanks for the work they perform in maintaining our town infrastructure in good working condition, keeping us safe, and responding in a timely manner to emergencies that periodically can face any one of us. The municipal employees affected by the provisions in Article 10 are those who, among other tasks, come to our assistance with the necessary equipment plus their professional skills when fires occur, or when in the ambulance, attend to you or a loved one when in need of immediate emergency medical care. These highly trained fire/rescue personnel carry out numerous tasks on a daily basis in a relatively high risk occupation and, accordingly, deserve our ongoing support. Thank you.
Milton T. Bratz
Littleton, N. H.
