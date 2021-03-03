Yes on Article 42
To the Editor:
Is there anyone that thinks siting a massive garbage landfill next to one of the oldest of New Hampshire’s cherished state parks is a sane idea?
As if that isn’t enough of an outrage, the site lies in a corner of Dalton in proximity to three neighboring communities, and, if approved, would result in long-term negative impacts on each of those communities in turn.
In addition, the wetlands and watershed factors associated with the proposal pose risks of environmental damage and degradation downstream.
Lastly, the history of the landfill industry suggests with certainty that whatever is originally permitted, in both capacity and duration (23 million tons(!), 38 years), will be exceeded to the greatest extent possible and then some by the operator.
Very few entities, i.e. the property owner(s) and landfill operator, would benefit greatly from the completion of this project. The Town of Dalton would gain tax benefits. Everyone else in the area would suffer the consequences for decades to come.
This is a very bad idea. Please vote “Yes” on Article 42 of the Littleton Town Meeting Warrant.
Jan and Mary Edick
Littleton, N. H.
