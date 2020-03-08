Yes on 18, No on 26

To the Editor:

Over the years, the Select Board and Bethlehem voters have prudently supported funding the Solid Waste Disposal Capital Reserve Fund to enable the Town to meet its future solid waste and recycling needs when the NCES landfill closes.

Please vote YES on Warrant Article 18 that seeks to add $20,000 to this fund in order to provide a smooth and responsible transition. We, the members of the Transfer Station Committee (TSC), believe it is important to focus on recommending the best low-cost environmentally friendly options.

Please vote NO to petitioned Warrant Article 26 because it is ill-advised, premature, and could unnecessarily deplete the above-mentioned Capital Reserve Fund. Article 26 seeks to hire a consulting company to study a mirror image of the present solid waste system, which may not be the most economical and sustainable, post-landfill system for our community.

