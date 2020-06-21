Yes, We Do GET IT!!!
To the Editor:
Yes, we white guys do finally get it. African Americans have been living in a racist world here in America and “Black Lives Matter,” is a good movement. Ending all the crap that goes with this, like police brutality is happening right now and that is a good thing for all Americans. The Civil Rights movement of the ’60s with MLK and RFK down in Montgomery, Ala in 1965 and Rosa Parks refusing to move to the back of the bus in 1955 in Ala., are still fresh in my mind. Then we had Vietnam and huge protests to end the war. White men and women and African American men and women were active in that protest and in the Civil Rights movement. We all get credit for ending the Nam War.
Yes, we white guys do finally get it!!! Black lives do matter.
Later,
