“Yeti Defense League”
To the Editor:
Today, I was thrilled to learn that students and scientists in St Johnsbury have partnered to form the “Yeti Defense League”.
This is to wish the participants great success in the vitally important effort to not only understand but to achieve a rapprochement with these elusive but majestic and noble creatures.
I also confess I like the name.
We wish every success to the Yeti Defense League.
In liberty -
Eddie Garcia
Vermont Citizens Defense League
St Johnsbury, Vt.
