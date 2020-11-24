You Asked For It, Liberals
To the Editor:
A look at the liberal agenda. Number One: nobody gets anything for nothing; it all gets paid for through hard work or high taxes. President Trump did more for this country than any President has ever done and he did it for free. All his pay went to charity. He is a businessman and a very smart one. He knew how to negotiate better trade deals peacefully, unlike Clinton who got us NAFTA, which closed all our paper mills, forcing them to Canada. Also Fairbanks Scales, which before NAFTA was a manufacturing company, then with NAFTA it became an assembly plant. I wonder how much the Clinton Foundation got for this deal?
Most of our politicians are after riches but not what’s best for the country. That is why the Biden and Pelosi families are so rich. I even wonder about Obama. He was supposed to be proof that you don’t have to be rich to become President. Now, after eight years as President, earning him about a quarter million dollars, he buys a 12.7 million dollar spread on Martha’s Vineyard. Obama also more than doubled our national debt with a lot of it going to foreign countries. It makes you wonder just how these foreign lobbyists thanked him. This was done in his last four years. Now we have a tax and spend liberal in office so watch everything go up like gas, furnace oil and taxes.
Be happy liberals, you asked for it, I didn’t.
