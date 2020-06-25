You Can Count on Chairwoman Billado
To the Editor:
Our VTGOP needs better leadership, well, at least a chairperson who can count. Deb Billado, VTGOP Chairwoman, concludes her Guest Commentary in the June 18 Caledonian-Record (This Badge Means So Much!) with the paragraph “Please remember that what happened in Minneapolis was the action of one bad person and should not be attributed to those police who are our family, friends, neighbors, and protectors. May God bless and protect them all!”
I think most will agree with the final sentence. God knows that they, and we, can all use God’s blessing and protection. It is not my intent to critique Chairwoman Billado’s thesis about the role and importance of policing in civilized societies through the ages. In the abstract much of what she presents seems reasonable. The Devil, of course, is in the details. Chairwoman Billado’s shortcoming is her limited appreciation of those details, past and present. She illustrates this more than once in her Commentary, where she appears to be arithmetically challenged. In the Minneapolis case that she touches on throughout, a long-serving, senior police officer (“ONE bad person” ,capitalization mine,) has been charged with the second degree murder of a private citizen. What the Chairwoman has chosen to overlook is that THREE other officers have been charged as well, with aiding and abetting that murder. These charges at very least demonstrate probable cause. The four uniformed individuals facing justice will all be fortunate enough to enjoy due process, something George Floyd, the victim, never will.
The Chairwoman parrots our self-described law & order president, who has been reminding us of late: “You always have a bad apple.” [June 11, Gateway Church, Dallas TX.] Over the past few years there have been several high profile cases of hard-to-justify police actions involving multiple officers that resulted in a citizen’s death. Continuing on the rotten fruit theme, Chairwoman Billado might have salvaged some credibility if she’d gone on to acknowledge, as the old adage reads: one bad apple spoils the whole bunch.
