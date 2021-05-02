You Can’t Make This Stuff Up
To the Editor:
A recent letter to the editor in a local paper claimed that “domestic terrorism” has reached a dangerous level in our country. The writer was either anxious, frustrated, angry, and obviously confused. She just didn’t recognize the source of her alarm.
There isn’t a problem with right-wing extremists. The cause for her concern is really BLM, Antifa, and the danger to our country being brought on by the progressive democrat party and an out-of-touch administration in D.C. The $2.7 billion in federal funding to Vermont that if past and enacted would lead to the usual wasteful spending that will result in unsustainable programs without more tax burdens being foisted onto the backs of Vermont taxpayers.
The glee shown by the crown in Montpelier is a sign of relief that they will be bailed out for years of lazy governance that have made Vermont one of the states with the highest tax burdens. This boondoggle spending plan is going to be another false and cynical mess that will have to be addressed for years.
The present pension mess that was kicked down the road for years and now the latest mess, the gross laziness and mishandling of the unemployment claims due to Vermont’s practice of paying people before establishing a person’s eligibility for a claim. The state secretary of labor blames that the non-compliance to federal law was due to the massive amount of claims and the underfunding by the feds caused the “significant over-payments” our “esteemed congressional delegation” wants the government to overlook what happened.
You can’t make this stuff up. Who do the people in charge think they are?
Gordon Spencer
Lowell,Vt
