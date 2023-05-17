You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know
To the Editor:
I just submitted a letter but in doing so, did raise my frustration level. Mainly due to the fact that I still don’t know what I don’t know. But I know I don’t know something. Let me explain.
I recently (finally) got released from the legal system. I no longer call it the justice system despite the fact that I’m fairly certain that’s “who signs their checks” as it were.
It took 3-6 hrs to get into the legal system but 30 seconds to be released from it. It was 6 weeks of me trying to figure out how to file an appeal, just to find out I had a 30 day window in order to do so. And 90 days later, I still don’t know who or which department or agency to help me do so.
And trust me, I most certainly have legitimate grounds to have done so. Especially in the most simplest fact that my attorney on paper wasn’t my actual attorney. I’ll not name names or departments as I most definitely don’t want to deal with some bs pertaining to blasphemy or defamation or whatever.
But disrespecting a 20 year vet by not acknowledging that when he said he didn’t do something and saying something to the effect of “what if I cant do that”….
Well…. is that a sign of their incompetence or crappy work ethic. Hell they double dipped the case and I ended up an additional $480 to the courts because they shuffled paperwork. Same as my first lawyer that for $400 couldn’t even be bothered to pay attention in the court room when my accuser admitted to perjury.
It’s been about 2 1/2 years and I still haven’t had my side of the story heard. Shortest version. A mentally unstable drug abusing liar and thief and her (sex offender) co-conspirator ex-bf have gotten away with it and accused me of stuff I didn’t do (except reply to emails… not initiate contact) that I’ve been held accountable not once but twice for. Seems double indemnity should come into play here.
One should believe that one’s attorney should have their client’s best interests at heart.
Well no more for this guy. There’s a quote from days past that says “a man who represents himself in court has a fool for a client” and yet we also say “if you want something done right, do it yourself”.
Our forefathers didn’t have the internet so… which way do we go. The “conglomerate/monopoly” of lawyers that only want rich clients or high profile cases or do our home work in order to make lawyers realize they aren’t as needed as they think they are. Cause umm no, a 3k down payment on my freedom after 20 years protecting your butts. I don’t think so. Someone somewhere knows how to fix this. I hope that the gatekeepers to this information find a way to find me. As, at the moment, my current recourse is “sue in civil court” with no chance of criminal conviction of my accuser and next to no chance of winning if they don’t show or complain in this particular medium and hope someone with a clue can help.
Thanks.
Almost at wits end
Justin Call
Concord, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.